Plus II Girl Gang-Raped In Jajpur, 4 Held

Jajpur: In yet another shameful incident, a Plus II girl student was allegedly gang-raped by four men at Kaliapani in Jajpur district. Besides, four persons have been arrested in this connection.

The arrested accused have been identified as Santosh Prusti alias Kutua (31), a cook working at the Odisha Industrial Security Force (OISF) barrack at Kaliapani, Rabi (20), Silu (20), and Bablu (20).

Reportedly, the incident took place while the victim had gone to collect her scholarship money with her male classmate when they were intercepted by the miscreants, who dragged the girl into a deserted place and outraged her modesty.

Following this, her male classmate approached a villager for help, but in vain.

However, the victim managed to escape the spot in a vulnerable state. Later, the helpless girl ran into a lady home guard’s house.

On being informed, police reached the spot and launched a probe. After pertinent efforts, the cops managed to apprehend the four accused persons and forwarded them to court. The court rejected their bail pleas and remanded them into custody.

Meanwhile, the victim is undergoing treatment at the Jajpur district headquarters hospital.