Plus II Admission 2021: First Selection Cut-Off List Out, Check Details

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Higher Education department on Monday released the first selection cut-off list for Plus II admission for 2021-2022 academic session.

The first cut-off mark has been released on www.samsodisha.gov.in.

As many as 3,86,464 students have been selected in the first phase for admission in various degree colleges across the State. This year, a total of 4,35,092 students had applied for the Plus II admission.

As per the latest data, 2.47 lakh students were selected in the Arts stream, 24,560 in Commerce stream, and 1.07 lakh students in the Science stream.

The second phase of the merit list will be released on September 27 and the selected students will get admission between September 29 and October 1.

The spot-selection list will be out on October 4. Selected candidates can register themselves for admission by October 5. The spot admission will be conducted on October 7.