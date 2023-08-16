Plus 3 girl student commits suicide as friends shares pics of her changing clothes

Cuttack: A girl student allegedly committed suicide after one of her friends clicked photos of her while changing clothes and shared them with her male friends. The incident has been reported from Mahanga area in Cuttack.

The deceased girl was a Plus 3 Science student and hailed from Koliatha village under Mahanga police limits in Salepur.

The girl student’s friend from Gadamadhupur in Jajpur had visited her house. At the meantime, some guests came to the girl student’s house with a marriage proposal when the accused friend came forward to assist the victim in wearing saree and in between clicked some of the private pictures.

Following this, unknown youths called and started blackmailing her. Even they threatened her to keep physical relationship with them, sources informed adding that, unable to bear the torture, she committed suicide.

Reportedly, police have arrested seven persons including the prime accused in connection