Plus-2 Residential College in Dhenkanal sealed, show-cause notice issued after detection of Covid cases

Dhenkanal: The district administration of Dhenkanal sealed Plus-2 Residential College and its hostel in Kunjakanta after 33 students test positive for Covid-19.

Besides, a show-cause notice has also been issued to the College for allowing students to vacate the hostel despite restrictions.

On the other hand, all the students have been asked to remain in isolation, while contact tracing of Covid positive students continued.