Plus 2 Instant exam 2022: CHSE extends form fill-up date

Bhubaneswar: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) has extended the dates for form fill-up and submission for the Plus 2 Instant Examination 2022.

The decision to extend the dates has been taken in view of the prevailing flood situation in different parts of Odisha.

The Instant Higher Secondary Examination 2022 in Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational stream including distance education is scheduled to be held on September 13, 2022.

Details:

Date of On-line filling up of Examination form in the H.S. Schools: Extended up to 29.08.2022

Date of deposit of Examination fees by the H.S. School through SB Collect: 29.08.2022 to 02.09.2022

Date of submission of Annexure-2, SB Collect receipt etc. in the Head Office/Zonal Offices of the Council: 03.09.2022 to 05.09.2022

Submission of Forms by Zone office in Head Office: 06.09.2022

“No further extension will be made with regard to filling up forms for Instant Examination,2022 under any circumstance,” the CHSE notice read.