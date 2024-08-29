Plus 2 Boy Beheads Crush’s Uncle for Opposing One-Sided Love in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A plus II boy beheaded a man with a sword in Bhubaneswar as he objected to the boy’s one-sided love with his niece.

The deceased has been identified as Jaga Mallick. The incident occurred late Wednesday night at the Jagannath Nagar under Khandagiri police limits in Khurda district.

The police report states that the accused was involved romantically with the niece of the deceased, Jaga. Jaga disapproved of their relationship, leading to a heated dispute with the accused. On the night of the incident, the accused ambushed Jaga and fatally attacked him with a sword, decapitating him. The attack occurred as Jaga was returning home.

After receiving the report, the police arrived at the scene to discover Jaga’s decapitated body on the road and transported it to Capital Hospital for an autopsy. Following a two-hour search, the police apprehended the accused in a nearby area. The police intend to question the accused for further details about the incident. The Khandagiri police have filed a case and are conducting a thorough investigation.