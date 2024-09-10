New Delhi: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a notification to amend the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008.

In the notification, the ministry said that an exclusive lane will be made for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) On-Board unit fitted vehicles. It also added that if a vehicle enters such a lane without any valid, functional GNSS On-board Unit, then they are liable to pay two times the user fee at the toll plaza.

The Ministry further said that a driver or an owner without a National Permit vehicle using a section of national highway, permanent bridge or tunnel, will not be charged any fees up to twenty kilometres in each direction in a day under GNSS. If the distance travelled is more than twenty kilometres then a fee will be charged for the actual distance travelled.