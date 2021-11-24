Playfit Slim, Playfit Strength Smartwatches Launched In India: Check Specs

New Delhi: Playfit has launched two wearables in India. It includes the Playfit Strength and Playfit Slim. The latest smartwatches come with a round-shaped aluminum dial and can be utilized with gloves readily available. Read on to know more about wearable devices.

Price

The latest Playfit Slim smartwatch is priced at Rs 3,999 while the Playfit Strength costs Rs 4,999. Also, interested consumers will be able to purchase these watches from 30th November 2021.

Specification

On the specification front, the playfit slim comes in a round shape aluminum watch dial. As the name suggests, this smartwatch is slim and comes with a fashionable strap in Black and Blue colours. It has a 180mAh battery that promises battery life of up to 7 days and 15 days standby time.

While the Playfit Strength has a stainless steel round dial and a composite body structure made with Polycarbonate and Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene. It has a 400mAh battery with up to 5 days of battery life even with the Bluetooth-calling feature enabled. The smartwatch has 2W EBEL speakers and a microphone. It comes in Galaxy Black and Military Green colours.

These feature a 1.28″ (240 x 240 pixels) IPS LCD screen, IP67 water and dust protection, multiple sports modes, heart rate & fitness tracker, sleep and SPO2 monitor, Bluetooth notification, and more.