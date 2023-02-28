‘Plastic Rice’ In PDS Is Rumour, Clarifies Odisha Minister

Bhubaneswar: Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare Minister Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak has dubbed the reports about the distribution of ‘plastic rice’ in the public distribution system (PDS) in the state as a rumour. He said that it is fortified rice laced with vitamins.

“First, this rice was distributed in Malkangiri district as a pilot project and even at that time there was a rumour that it was plastic rice,” Nayak said, adding that after awareness, people came to know the fact that it was vitamin-laced rice.

“Now in two or three districts where this rumour has spread, the administration will make the people aware of the fact. One kilo of vitamin rice is added to every quintal of rice. This rice is good for health,” the Minster added.

“This vitamin-rich rice is being given in all districts from this February after being duly tested in government-approved laboratories and obtaining necessary approval,” Minister Atanu Sabyasachi stated.