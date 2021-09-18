Plants You Should Never Keep Indoors, Whether At Work Or Home

New Delhi: Plants are everywhere nowadays! Plants clean and purify the air we breathe and they also serve as inexpensive and attractive decor. One might think that all plants are a good fit for any office or home, but the truth is that many of them shouldn’t be on your list of plants to buy.

Here is a list of poisonous plants that can be found around many people’s houses.

Philodendron

A wildly popular indoor plant, the philodendron is poisonous to both pets and humans. If consumed, parts of the philodendron plant can cause the tongue, lips and throat to burn and swell. It can also cause intense diarrhea and vomiting.

Larkspur

A member of the buttercup family, larkspur is valued by gardeners because it’s relatively low-maintenance. The whole plant is poisonous, though, with the leaves and seeds containing the most toxins. Ingestion can result in burning of the mouth, nausea and vomiting, as well as slowed heart rate. Immediate medical attention is necessary after larkspur ingestion, as death can occur within as little as six hours.

Poinsettia

This popular red and green Christmas plant is a staple around the holidays; take care to keep children and pets from putting parts of it in their mouths. Symptoms after ingesting poinsettia include vomiting and diarrhea, skin irritation such as itching, swelling and redness, as well as drooling and licking of the lips. While symptoms don’t typically require medical treatment unless they get severe (as there is no specific treatment for poinsettia poisoning), your best bet is to keep these out of reach.

Lily-of-the-Valley

The bell-shaped flowers that dangle from this little plant are lovely to see. Not so lovely are the symptoms that come with consuming any part of the plant, but especially the leaves. The plant (as well as water in which cuttings of the plant have been placed) has a chemical known as convallatoxin. This causes the heart’s contractions to intensify, resulting in an intense headache, hallucinations, mood-swings and irritability. The victim’s skin may become cold and clammy and develop blotchy red spots. If the heart slows enough, coma and death will result.

Foxglove

Even if you don’t know what they’re called, you’ve likely seen foxglove with its tall stems that dangle tiny, bell-shaped blossoms. The entire plant is poisonous—and especially the upper part of those stems. Eating them can cause nausea and vomiting. If left untreated, heart rate can plummet or become irregular and death can result.