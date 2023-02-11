Planning For A Vacay! This Resort In Panchgani Is An Unparalleled Elysium With Panoramic Views

Adding to the existing wonder of Panchgani, Zuper Resorts has unveiled a new marvel in the region, which promises a refreshing experience for those looking to unwind and relax alongside nature, putting the hustle and bustle of the city behind them. This quiet haven, rightfully called ‘The Cliff,’ is ensconced among precipices, valleys, waterfalls and natural greenery that will prevent you from returning to your origins.

Encompassing 41 rooms and four divisions, these are spacious IoT-featured facilities where technology has been used intelligently to help guests stay in utmost comfort. A temperature-controlled swimming pool enables you to unwind any time of the day, the poolside Zenzi Bar endorses the best drinks in the country, and a 24/7 Tuckshop serves you coffee and snacks. Those looking for an open-air dining experience can approach La Terrasse to savour a variety of Indian, Pan-Asian, and Continental delicacies. Rejuvenate yourself at The Scarlet Spa, which employs the best beauty professionals who provide you with the finest blend of eastern and western therapies with massage rituals meant to pamper you and restore calm and wellness.

Mr Akaal Singh Manchanda, Founder & Director of Operations at Zuper Hotels & Resorts, said, “In line with our vision to curate countryside experiences for our guests, we are delighted to introduce The Cliff resort at a peaceful and tranquil location such as Panchgani. Our group is committed to the finest hospitality in an exclusive set-up, and “The Cliff” is just the right extension of our promise. We look forward to welcoming our guests for a quick getaway, retreat, or a special occasion”.

The newly launched property perfectly balances comfort, relaxation, and scenic views with unequalled hospitality.