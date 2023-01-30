Plane With AP CM Onboard Develops Tech Glitch, Returns Minutes After Take- Off

Vijayawada: An Andhra Pradesh government plane with Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy onboard returned to the Gannavaram airport here about 24 minutes after the take-off as it faced a technical glitch, according to an official statement.

The chief minister was going to the national capital to attend a preparatory meeting for the Global Investors’ Conference.

“The flight with CM and his team of officials onboard took off at 5:03 pm for their visit to Delhi. After a while, the pilot noticed a technical problem in the plane and the flight was diverted back,” the statement said.

The Vijayawada-Delhi flight returned to the parking bay at 5:27 pm.

The CM has reached his Tadepalli residence, the statement said.

Officials are making alternative arrangements for the chief minister’s visit to Delhi, it added.