Plane With 22 Aboard, Family Of 4 From Odisha, Goes Missing In Nepal

Bhubaneswar: An aircraft flying from Pokhara to Jomsom in Nepal with 22 people on board– four from Bhubaneswar went missing today morning.

According to reports, a resident of Jaydev Vihar area here, was on a trip to Nepal with his wife, son and daughter.

The plane, Tara Air’s 9 NAET twin-engine aircraft, took off at 9.55 am and went off the radar shortly thereafter.

A helicopter was sent to trace the plane that should have landed at its destination 25 minutes after taking off.

A Delhi-based travel agency, which had arranged the family’s trip confirmed about it being onboard, the ill-fated small passenger plane operated.

The Tara Air 9 NAET twin-engine aircraft lost contact while flying from the tourist town of Pokhara, some 200 km northwest of the capital, Kathmandu, to Jomsom, about 80 km to the northwest, Tara Air officials said.