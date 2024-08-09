Plane Crashes In Brazil, All 62 Passengers On Board Killed

A passenger plane carrying 62 people crashed on Friday outside São Paulo, Brazil, killing all onboard, Brazilian authorities said.

The airline operating the flight, VoePass, said that Flight 2283 had crashed in the Brazilian city of Vinhedo, not far from its destination, São Paulo.

The flight had taken off from Cascavel, Brazil, about 450 miles away, for a nearly two-hour scheduled flight that VoePass has been operating daily.

“There is still no confirmation of how the accident occurred,” the airline said in a statement.

Officials in Vinhedo said that no one survived the crash. The plane crashed in the yard of a home, but it did not hit any residences and no one on the ground was injured, officials said.