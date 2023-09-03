PK Mishra, LG Saxena Review G20 Summit Preparedness With Extensive Site Visit In Delhi

New Delhi: Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Dr PK Mishra, along with LG, Delhi Shri Vinay Kumar Saxena undertook an extensive site visit of multiple locations across Delhi to review the preparedness for the upcoming G20 Summit.

Principal Secretary is the chairman of the coordination committee related to the preparedness for the G20 Summit. In this capacity, the review exercise was undertaken by Dr P K Mishra to ensure that all things are in place on ground as planned for hosting a memorable Summit. The visit was undertaken to ensure that all the Heads of States and other international dignitaries coming for the Summit have a glimpse of India’s culture and a world class experience during the course of their visit.

Along with Bharat Mandapam, around 20 locations including Rajghat, C Hexagon – India Gate, Terminal 3 of Airport and its VIP Lounge, Aerocity area, key segments of major roads, among others, were visited and reviewed by the Principal Secretary.

Outer areas of Rajghat have been beautified as also at major locations and roundabouts in Delhi. In Bharat Mandapam, installation of ‘Shiva – Nataraja’ has been done. The 27-ft Nataraja figure weighing around 20 tons has been crafted in traditional casting methods made of Ashta-dhatu. The Shiva Nataraja, the Lord of dance, installed in front of Bharat Mandapam, at the time of G20 Presidency, is the tallest bronze icon of Nataraja.

Principal Secretary also took a review of the traffic situation and advised the administration to provide adequate information to the common people about the alternative arrangements so that they have no difficulty. The arrangements at Delhi airport was also reviewed especially in terms of facilities made for welcoming the guests.

Dr Mishra also visited the technical area of the Airforce station, Palam where aircrafts of the head of states will be arriving. Senior air force officials briefed Dr Mishra about the facilities for parking the aircrafts, reception of head of States, lounges and other facilities. Emergency medical facilities have also been set up in the technical airport area.

A massive beautification drive has been undertaken by LG, Delhi which has led to greater ambience of the City. The Structures which had fallen into disuse have been renovated. Apart from Cleanliness drive many eye-catching water fountains have been installed. A large number of statues and posters have been put up across the city showing the diversity of the country which have emerged as visual delight for commuters and visitors. The national flags of G-20 countries are displayed at important places and even the statues of national animals of G-20 countries are installed. Principal Secretary to PM appreciated the work done by the teams of officials.

In order to avoid inconvenience to the public, Principal Secretary to PM along with all senior officers travelled by minibus. The visit took place between 5 PM to 8:30 PM.

He was accompanied by Advisors to the Prime Minister, Shri Amit Khare and Shri Tarun Kapoor, Chief Secretary, Commissioner of Police, as well as several other top officials during the review exercise.