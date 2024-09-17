New Delhi: Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal said that Cleanliness has now become a people’s movement.

While administering the pledge for Swachhata to the officers and staff of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry today in New Delhi as part of the “Swachhata Hi Seva 2024” campaign, the Minister noted the transformative impact of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision, which has inspired millions and continues to shape the future of the nation.

The Minister highlighted that it has been 10 years since the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan was announced during PM Modi’s first speech from the Red Fort. “Today, as we travel across the country, we see the remarkable change brought about by this campaign. Toilets have been built in homes, villages are now open defecation-free, and people hesitate to throw garbage on the streets because of the awareness that has been created,” Shri Goyal remarked.

He further noted that the roots of the cleanliness movement can be traced back to Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals. Mahatma Gandhi, the father of our nation, believed that cleanliness is even above religion. PM Modi has taken forward Mahatma’s idea of trusteeship of the planet and driven the implementation of that vision, he said.

As part of the ongoing “Swachhata Hi Seva 2024” campaign, which spans 15 days, Shri Goyal urged officers and staff of the Ministry to dedicate themselves to the mission of a cleaner India. “This is our opportunity to contribute in unique ways to this national cause. Our collective efforts will create a better future for our children and help our nation achieve greater heights,” he added.

As the nation celebrates 100 days of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s third term in office, Shri Goyal stated, “The Prime Minister’s vision and his deep commitment to the nation are guiding us towards a bright and prosperous future. We have introduced newer and better ways of working during these 100 days of the government’s third term, building on the success of the past years.”

The event witnessed active participation from officers of the Ministry, as well as distinguished guests from the United States and Egypt. Additionally, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) organized a blood donation camp at Vanijya Bhawan to mark the occasion, showcasing the Ministry’s commitment to both public health and national cleanliness efforts.