Piyush Goyal inaugurates the Indian Jewellery Exposition Centre in Dubai

Dubai: Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs and Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, Shri Piyush Goyal today called upon the G&J Industry to triple their exports target from about $35 billion exports at present to go for 100 Billion Dollar target worldwide,

Shri Goyal said the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has always focused on the Gems and Jewellery sector and aims to make India the No. 1 in the world in the G&J sector of not only the Made in India but also Designed in India jewellery.

“I am sure this Centre will also play an important role in helping us meet very, very ambitious target in our India-UAE business engagement and will serve as a global business touch-point to give our produce to international countries across the world from the UAE,” said Shri Goyal, in his address during the Inaugural Ceremony.

Stating that in the Vishnu Purana there is a description of ‘Syamantaka’ gem, which had the power to bring prosperity and plentitude to the possessor, Shri Goyal said jewellery has been part of our culture and tradition and represents as a symbol of style and status in the society.

The G&J sector, at about $35 billion exports, contributed to nearly 10 percent of over $400 Billion exports target India scaled this financial year.