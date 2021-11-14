Piyush Goyal Inaugurates 40th Edition Of International Trade Fair

New Delhi: The Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, Piyush Goyal has said we are on historical high of exports of goods and services. Inaugurating the 40th IITF here today, he said the world takes India as a trusted global partner in maintaining global supply chains.

Goyal said despite the lockdown India did not default on any service support to the global community. India has been witnessing historic high of FDIs. Highest ever FDI in first 4 months. It’s 62 % higher than samw period last year. IITF will show India is back in business, he added.

Goyal listed five major Sutras of Bharat i.e. Economy, Exports, Infrastructure, Demand & Diversity. Better Infrastructure, Demand and Diversity in Growth and Development will become the aspiration for a Better & New India, he added.

Goyal praised the quality of unprecedented Infrastructure development in Uttar Pradesh. Goyal also complimented the state government for its emphasis on Export development.

The minister said IITF will push the mission of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat and shall encourage the idea of Vocal for Global.

He further said that ” we are implementing the largest vaccination drive in the world, having administered more than 110 crore doses. 500 crore will be produced next year and 5 or 6 vaccines will be made in India including the world’s first nasal vaccine and first DNA vaccine. India will provide vaccine security and make the world a safer place. India will ensure that every part of the world gets equitable vaccine to get safe.

The IITF has returned after a gap of 1 year in its 40th edition with double josh & powered by the double engine of ‘Aatmanirbharta’ & ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’. He commended ITPO for mounting the Trade Fair in a short time and with the largest participation of over 3,000 exhibitors, demonstrating that the world is looking at India as a “Trusted Partner”.”

He said more than 750 women/Self Help Group exhibitors demonstrate the potential of Nari Shakti of India.

Goyal said India can become the world’s hub of Industry & Services. Indian Industry can soar to new heights on Quality, Competitiveness & Economies of Scale. IITF will help realise the goal of ‘Local goes Global’ & ‘Make in India for the World’.

COVID-19 had caused disruption but under the bold & decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, & the collective will of the people, India registered a remarkable rebound.

Goyal said international rating agency Moody’s upgraded India’s sovereign rating outlook to ‘Stable’ from ‘Negative’. GST collections surged to Rs 1.3 lakh cr in October, ₹1.25L cr retail sales during Diwali, Manufacturing PMI rose to 55.9 in October, Service PMI reached a decade high of 58.4 last month. India has now become “The destination” for investments, with its investor friendly, he said.