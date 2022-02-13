Piyush Goyal Asks IIT Students To Make Scale, Quality, & Job Creation The Focal Point Of All Endeavours

New Delhi: Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, Shri Piyush Goyal has said technology can play a very big role in taking prosperity to the remotest corners of India. Technology, he said, can really help us democratize basic amenities, such as Healthcare through Telemedicine, Education through EdTech.

“For example, why are we making the ONDC, the Open Network for Digital Commerce? The idea is that the small retailers should be protected also. We are OK with the large eCommerce also contributing to the nation’s economy and working their way through. But should the small retailers be allowed to become extinct like in the Western world, where Mom & Pop stores are almost gone or should we not protect livelihoods,” said Shri Goyal, interacting with students after addressing the Policy Conclave 2022 today, organised by IIT Kanpur.

Shri Goyal said Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, thinking about the welfare of 135 crore citizens, has given us a vision for India @2047, which is called the Amrit Kaal.

“Unless you have ambitious targets, unless you dream big, unless you have significantly large hopes, aspirations, desires, you can never achieve greatness. There was a time when our population was considered a curse, but Prime Minister Modi has converted that entire thinking to talking about our young population as our biggest strength. Our demographic dividend gives us huge opportunities, opens the doors to a very bright future for the country! And therefore we need a holistic vision which envisions growth in all sectors, makes it easier to do business, promotes innovation, research, development, modernity and yet also respects family values, our culture, makes it easier to live, that we call Ease of Living for every single citizen,” he said earlier during his address.

Shri Goyal said India’s tryst with destiny must not merely remain a wishful rendezvous but must transform into prosperity, progress & development. “And in that journey, IIT-Kanpur and all the IITs will be at the forefront, I have no doubt in that,” he said.

Shri Goyal gave a Five Point Action Plan for IIT students to unleash India’s golden era:

In all your ventures, make Scale, Quality, & Job Creation the focal point

Provide innovative solutions for farmers, artisans & weavers, small retailers, etc & help realise the goals of Aatmanirbhar Bharat & Make in India for the World

Study digital platforms (e.g. Single Window, PM GatiShakti, ONDC) & give ideas to enhance facilities

Help set the agenda/themes for India’s G20 presidency starting in Dec’22

Make Seva & Samarpan your guiding philosophy & give back to the nation

Shri Goyal said IIT-K is the pride of India and the world from being the 1st institute in India to offer Computer Science stream to being home to distinguished alumni like Mr. Narayana Murthy (Founder, Infosys), Arvind Krishna (CEO, IBM) & Mukesh Bansal (Founder, Myntra & CEO Cure.fit) to name a few.

Shri Goyal said the Satellite city of Kanpur is rich in history and culture.

“From inspiring Maharishi Valmiki to write ‘The Ramayana’ to creating world class engineers, Kanpur is integral to India’s progress,” he said.