Pixel Watch 3 Series, Pixel Buds Pro 2 Hit Market; Price Revealed

Google has broadened its product range in India with the introduction of the Pixel Watch 3, its latest smartwatch iteration, and the Pixel Buds Pro 2, a fresh pair of truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones.

Unveiled at the Made by Google hardware event, these new gadgets accompany the company’s most recent Pixel 9 series smartphones. Both the Pixel Watch 3 and the Pixel Buds Pro 2 incorporate AI and other advanced technologies, aimed at improving the wearable device experience for users.

Pixel Watch 3: Specifications

The Pixel Watch 3 comes in two display sizes, 41mm and 45mm, offering users choices that align with their preferences. It features Google’s innovative Actua display, an advancement from the AMOLED screen in its predecessor. The display boasts a maximum brightness of 2,000 nits, facilitating easier viewing in bright settings, and can reduce to a mere 1 nit in darker conditions to ease eye strain. The bezels have been slimmed down by over 16%, lending the watch a more refined look.

New fitness-tracking capabilities are a highlight of the Pixel Watch 3. It allows users to create intricate running plans and track metrics such as cadence, stride length, and vertical oscillation. It also introduces readiness and cardio load tracking, designed to assist users in focusing on recovery and fine-tuning their fitness routines. For Fitbit users, there’s a Morning Brief feature that summarizes health data, including overnight shifts in vital statistics.

Battery life is on par with the previous model, delivering up to 24 hours on a single charge with the always-on display feature. With battery saver mode, the Pixel Watch 3’s longevity extends to 36 hours. Additionally, the 41mm model charges 20% faster than the second-generation Pixel Watch, offering convenience for those with active lifestyles.

Pixel Buds Pro 2: Specifications

The Pixel Buds Pro 2, Google’s latest TWS earphones, come with the new Tensor A1 chip, enhancing performance significantly. This chip processes audio at speeds 90 times faster than sound and offers double the effectiveness in active noise cancellation (ANC) than its predecessor. Additionally, they feature Google’s Silent Seal 2.0 technology, which improves noise cancellation at higher frequencies.

These earbuds boast 11mm dynamic drivers, fine-tuned by the Tensor A1 chip for exceptional music playback. The improved Clear Calling function minimizes background noise during calls for clearer conversations. They also facilitate smooth audio transitions between Pixel devices, such as the Pixel Watch, providing added convenience for users with multiple Google gadgets.

A notable innovation in the Pixel Buds Pro 2 is Conversation Detection, which halts media playback and activates transparency mode when the user speaks and reinstates ANC and playback post-conversation. They are also part of Google’s Find My Device network, enabling users to pinpoint their location on a map and signal the earbuds or their charging case when in proximity.

Pricing

In India, the Pixel Watch 3’s 41mm Wi-Fi model is priced at Rs. 39,900, and the 45mm variant starts at Rs. 43,900. Available colours for both models include Hazel, Obsidian, and Porcelain, with an additional Pink option for the 41mm version.

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 are available at Rs. 22,900, coming in Aloe, Charcoal, Hot Pink, and Porcelain.

Starting August 22, both the Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Buds Pro 2 will be on sale in India at major retailers.