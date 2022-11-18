Pixar Unveils Elemental Trailer

New Delhi: Disney Pixer has unveiled the teaser trailer for Elemental. The all-new, original feature film from Pixar Animation Studios releasing on June 16, 2023. The upcoming animated film will be Pixar’s 27th film to date.

Director Peter Sohn says Elemental is inspired by his formative years in New York City.

Talking about the film, the movie is set in Element City, where fire-, water-, land- and air residents live together, and introduces Ember, a tough, quick-witted and fiery young woman, whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in.