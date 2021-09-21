Pitru Paksha observance continues!

New Delhi: Pitru Paksha holds special importance in Hindus as, during this time, people pay homage to their ancestors. It is a 16 lunar days period in the Hindu calendar. Sanskrit meaning of Pitru Paksha is the fortnight of the ancestors.

This starts with the full moon day of Bhadrapad and ends with Sarvapitri Amavasya. This Amavasya is also known as Pitri Amavasya, Peddala Amavasya and Mahalaya Amavasya. Most years, the Sun transition from the northern hemisphere to the southern hemisphere falls during this period.

As per the Hindu beliefs, these 15-16 days mark the presence of ancestors on the earth who come down to bless their offsprings and their children. Hindus offer foods to dogs, cows and crows as part of the ritual. It is believed that the food given to these animals and birds is fed to deceased ancestors.