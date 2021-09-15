Pitru Paksha Mela Cancelled, Pind Daan To Take Place Amid COVID Protocols

Patna: The 15-day long “Pitru Paksha Mela” scheduled to start from September 20 at Gaya, has been cancelled due to the surging COVID-19 pandemic in Bihar. However, the authorities will not stop pilgrims from main rituals of Pind Daan (offering to souls of ancestors) at the shrine this year.

In 2020, the temple doors remained shut and all the rituals were banned. This year the temple has been allowed to receive pilgrims during the Pitri Paksha, but no one will be allowed without masks.

Pilgrims have also been asked to carry negative Covid test and vaccination certificates by the temple management committee.

Pitru Paksha is a lunar phase during which Hindus pray and make offerings to the souls of their ancestors for their peace. Since ancient times these rituals have been held at the Vishnupad temple at Gaya and also on the banks of Falgu River and Akshay Vat- the ancient age Peepal tree on the temple premises. Some of the rituals are also observed atop the Brahmayoni hills, Ramshila hills and Pretshila hills at Gaya.

Every year, seven to nine hundred thousand Hindus from across the world visit Vishnupad temple during the Pitri Paksha period to perform Pind Dan rituals while the local administration makes special arrangements for their safety and security.