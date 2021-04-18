Pistol & live bullets seized from car in Deogarh; contractor, gunrunner held

Deogarh: Deogarh police have arrested two persons including a young contractor and seized a pistol and several rounds of bullets from his car during vehicle checking at Tileibani.

Deogarh SP Manoj Kumar Mahanta told reporters that Sobhan Kumar Samal alias Silu (28), a young contractor from Tileibani village was arrested. Besides, his car has been seized.

During interrogation, the accused revealed to have bought the gun from one Md Nayeem Khan of Sambalpur. Following this, a police team nabbed Khan from his native place today.

Mahanta said both Samal and the gunrunner have been booked under The Arms Act and forwarded to court.