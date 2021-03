Pipili Bypoll To Be Held On April 17, Result On May 2

Bhubaneswar: The by-election to the Assembly constituency of Pipili will be held on April 17, informed Election Commission of India (ECI).

The counting of votes will be held on May 2, said the ECI.

“While a gazette notification in this regard will be issued on Mach 23, the last date for filing of nomination papers is March 30. The nominations will be scrutinized on March 31.

The last date for withdrawal of candidatures is April 3, ” it added.