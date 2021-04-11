Pipili bypoll: Three Critically Injured In Clash

Pipili: As many as three persons were critically injured after a clash erupted between the workers of two major political parties of Odisha during campaigning at Brahmanabada village for bypoll to Pipili assembly constituency.

As per reports, all the injured persons were initially admitted to Delang hospital, and later two of them were shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Bhubaneswar due to deteriorating health condition.

Sources said that the workers of the two major political parties entered into a face-off while campaigning at Brahmanabada area was underway,

It may be mentioned here that bypoll to Pipili assembly constituency is scheduled to be held on April 17 and votes are to be counted on May 2.