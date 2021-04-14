Pipili Bypoll Postponed As Congress Candidate Ajit Mangaraj Dies Of COVID-19

Puri: The much-awaited Pipili bypoll has been postponed following the demise of Congress candidate Ajit Mangaraj due to COVID-19 infection on Wednesday.

The Puri Additional District Magistrate (ADM) this evening announced the postponement of the bypoll and said that a copy of the postponement letter has been sent to the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Odisha for consideration.

Mangaraj was earlier tested positive for COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.

The demise of BJD MLA Pradeep Maharathy had necessitated the bypoll in Pipili assembly segment. the by-election was scheduled to be held on April 17.