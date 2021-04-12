Pipili Bypoll: Odisha CEO Issues Dedicated Phone, Fax Number To Report Complaint

Puri: The Odisha Chief Electoral Officer on Monday issued dedicated phone and fax number to enable people to lodge complaints regarding any untoward incidents during campaigning for the bypoll to Pipili assembly constituency in Puri.

The move came after some incidents of violence were reported from the 110 assembly segment which is going to poll on April 17.

Bhabani Prasad Ray, Additional Chief Election Officer, in a letter to the director of Information and Public Relations department, has requested for wide circulation of Phone No— 0674-2391155 and FAX No –0674-2536645 of the Control Room, office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Bhubaneswar.

Besides, the I&PR director has been asked to circulate the phone and fax number in the daily local newspapers and electronics media having circulation and airing in the Pipili Assembly Constituency to facilitate the transmission of complaints related to the by-election.