Pipili Bypoll: Naveen to campaign for BJD’s Rudra Maharathy today

Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Supremo Naveen Patnaik will begin campaigning for his party’s candidate in the Pipili bypoll- Rudra Pratap Maharathy using the virtual mode today.

According to BJD sources, arrangements have been made for the Chief Minister’s virtual address. Reportedly, Large LED TVs will be put up at several places in the constituency.

The campaign will continue through every Zilla Parisad zone.

Pipili By-poll is scheduled on April 17.