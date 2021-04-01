Pipili Bypoll: Naveen Gives Charge Of BJD’s Election Affairs To These Party Leaders

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister & the Biju Janata Dal supremo Naveen Patnaik has handed a few of the party leaders the charge to oversee the BJD’s election affairs.

Reportedly, party leaders Sameer Dash, MLA Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak will oversee BJD’s election affairs in Pipili block while Naba Das, Susant Singh & Bibhuti Balabantaray given charge of Delang block.

Director general of police Abhay on Wednesday asked the Puri police to ensure smooth and impartial conduct of April 17 by-poll in Pipili assembly constituency.

Abhay also stressed on strict enforcement of model code of conduct, Covid protocols and security arrangements, including during the visits of VIPs and VVIPs for campaigning.

The byelection for Pipili is scheduled on April 17 and March 30 was the last date for filing of nominations.