Pipili Bypoll: Naveen Addresses People Via Virtual Mode

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik on Monday urged the voters of Pipili constituency to vote for Shankh’ (conch) symbol.

Addressing the people of the assembly constituency on virtual mode, Patnaik said Pipili-Delang has a glorious history with the footprints of Mahatma Gandhi. The Father of the Nation stayed in Beraboi Ashram for some days. He said the appliqués and the art and artisans of this region are globally famous.

The Chief Minister regretted that although he was eagerly waiting to meet the people of Pipili-Delang due to COVID restrictions. He said people would have turned up in large numbers to bless him.

He requested all to vote for the ‘Shankh’ (conch) symbol in large numbers and added that he would personally look after the development work of Pipili-Delang region.

The Chief Minister cautioned the people to be very cautious about coronavirus as the second wave is dangerous.