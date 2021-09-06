Pipili Bypoll: Model Code Of Conduct In Force

Bhubaneswar: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has reissued notification for bye-election to the Pipili Assembly constituency on Monday.

The ECI notification for the Pipili bye-election was issued on September 4 in consultation with the State Electoral Officer, Chief Secretary, and other senior officers of the state Health Department.

As per the ECI’s notification, the Poll will be conducted on the basis of the existing list of the final 10 contesting candidates (excluding NOTA). Out of 15 candidates who had filed nominations earlier, candidatures of 3 have been rejected and 2 had withdrawn.

Accordingly, the model code of conduct for the by-poll to the constituency comes into force from the date of notification until the conclusion of the electoral process.

The model code of conduct would be applicable for the candidates, political parties, and voters across the Puri district.

The voting for the bypolls will take place on September 30 (Thursday) and the counting will commence at 8 am on October 3 and the electoral process will conclude on October 5, stated state the notification and added that Covid guidelines should be adhered to diligently.