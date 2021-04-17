Pipili Bypoll Fresh Date Announced! Voting On May 13

Bhubaneswar: The office of the Odisha Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Saturday announced fresh date for the bypoll to Pipili Assembly constituency in Puri district.

As per a notification from the ECI, the Pipili assembly segment will go to poll on May 13 and the election process will be completed before May 18.

The by-election which was earlier scheduled to be held on April 17, was countermanded following the demise of Congress candidate Ajit Mangaraj on April 14 due to COVID-19 infection.

According to the CEO’s office, April 26, 2021 (Monday) is the last date for filing nominations while April 27 is the date of scrutiny of nominations. The last date for withdrawal for candidatures is April 29.