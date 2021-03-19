Pipili bypoll: Expenditure capped at Rs 30.8L for candidates

Bhubaneswar: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has capped the election expenditure of candidate contesting the Pipili bypoll at Rs 30.8 lakh. The Code of Conduct comes with immediate effect for the assembly constituency and state as well. The works which are continuing will not be affected due to the promulgation of code of conduct.

At the all-party meet convened by the poll body here today, it directed the registered political parties to render the services of a maximum of 30 star campaigners while the non-registered parties can field 15 star campaigners in the electioneering.

At the all-party meet, Chief Electoral Officer Sushil Kumar Lohani said that the political parties must mention their expenditure on print and electronic media outlets. He said the expenditure incurred by the candidate on the printing of leaflets and the name of printers must be mentioned on it.

The bypoll for Pipili assembly constituency will be held on April 17 and the results will be out on May 2. Notification to the effect will be published on March 23, the election commission said.

Lohani said the polling staff will be vaccinated before the conduct of the exercise and wearing of mask and using sanitizers along with social distancing will be ensured during poll.

Postal ballot provision has been made for voters above 80, divyang and coronavirus affected patients, the Election Officer said and added that those who have opted for postal ballots they will not be allowed to enter the booth.

The election officer said the political parties fielding candidates with criminal background will have to place advertisements through print and electronic media in this connection at least thrice.