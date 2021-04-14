Pipili Bypoll Deferred Following Ajit Mangaraj’s Demise

Puri: The Pipili bypoll has been deferred following the death of Congress candidate Ajit Mangaraj on Wednesday, informed to Returning Officer Pradip Kumar Sahoo. Bypoll in Pipili assembly segment was slated for April 17.

The Returning Officer said the decision was taken after Apollo Hospital, Bhubaneswar, informed about the passing away of the Congress candidate Ajit Mangaraj.

Section 52 of the Representation of People’s Act 1951 says that if the candidate of a recognised National Party or State Party dies, the poll is adjourned.

The copy of the adjournment of Pipili bypoll order has been sent to the Election Commission of India and the Chief Electoral Officer, Odisha for their perusal.

