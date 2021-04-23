Pipili Bypoll: Congress Fields Bishwokeshan Harichandan Mohapatra

Bhubaneswar: The Congress has named Bishwokeshan Harichandan Mohapatra as the candidate for the bypoll to Pipili Assembly constituency in Puri district.

Congress President, Sonia Gandhi, has approved the candidature of Bishwokeshan Harichandan Mohapatra as party candidate for the ensuing adjourned bye-election to the Odisha Legislative Assembly from 110 — Pipili Constituency,” read a press release issued by the All India Congress Committee.

The Pipili bypoll is scheduled for May 16. The bypoll was necessitated following the death of sitting BJD MLA Pradeep Maharathy. The bypoll was initially scheduled for April 17 and later countermanded following the death of Congress nominee, Ajit Mangaraj (52), due to Covid-19 on April 14, just three days ahead of the scheduled poll date.

The Odisha Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) rescheduled the bypoll to May 13. However, the Election Commission once again rescheduled the by-election to May 16 in view of Eid al-Fitr.

The voting in the Pipili constituency will be conducted on May 16 and the counting of votes will be held on May 19. The whole election process will be completed by May 21.