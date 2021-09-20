Pipili Bypoll: Campaigning From Today

Pipili: While the bypoll to the Pipili Assembly constituency will be held on September 30, candidates can start campaigning from September 20, 2021.

The top three parties — Biji Janata Dal (BJD), BJP and Congress – have already released the list of star campaigners.

The long-pending bypoll to Pipili Assembly Constituency in Odisha will be held on September 30 and the vote counting will take place on October 3.

The ruling party has fielded Rudra Pratap Maharathy as its candidate for the bypoll.

The by-election to Pipili constituency was necessitated after the death of the sitting BJD MLA and former minister Pradeep Maharathy in October last year.