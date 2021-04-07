Pipili Bypoll: BJD Supremo Naveen To Campaign Virtually

Bhubaneswar: BJD supremo & Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will campaign for the Pipili bypoll through virtual mode. The campaign will be telecast across every Zilla Parisad.

The BJD supremo will be campaigning for party candidate Rudra Pratap Maharathy, son of late MLA Pradeep Maharathy, as the star campaigner. The date of campaigning will be finalized this evening, informed MLA Uma Samantaraya.

While Coronavirus is spreading rapidly again in the state, the Patnaik will be campaigning virtually. Pipili is in charge of senior party leaders. The roadshows, bike rallies, and door-to-door campaigns are rocking the Pipili battleground. Meanwhile, party workers are awaiting for the supremo to come down to the campaign trail.

According to sources, large LED screens will be installed at various strategic locations where people can gather and listen to the party supremo.

Pipili will be going to polls on April 17 and the date of counting will be May 2. The date before which the election procedure shall be completed is May 4.