Pipili Bypoll: BJD Announces List Of Star Campaigners

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janta Dal (BJD) on Thursday released the list of its star campaigners for Pipili bypoll. The list includes Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Ministers, and MLAs.

The bypoll to Pipili assembly constituency is scheduled to be held on April 17.

Here is the complete list:-

Naveen Patnaik Pranab Prakash Das Debi Prashad Mishra Maheswar Mohanty Pinaki Misra Pratap Keshari Deb Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak Niranjan Pujari Sanjay Kumar Das Burma Pramila Mallik Ashok Chandra Panda Samir Ranjan Dash Sushanta Kumar Singh Naba Kishore Das Chandra Sarathi Behera Tukuni Sahoo Snehagini Churria Tusharkanti Behera Muzibulla Khan Priti Ranjan Gharai Pranab Kumar Balabantaray Sudhir Kumar Samal Byomkesh Ray Umakanta Samantaray Ananta Narayan Jena Bibhuti Balbantaray Rajendra Kumar Sahoo Devi Ranjan Tripathy Akash Dasnayak Arindam Ray

It is worth mentioning, the bypoll was necessitated by the death of the sitting BJD MLA Pradeep Kumar Maharathy on October 4 in 2020. BJD has nominated Rudra Pratap Maharathy, son of the former MLA for the bypoll.