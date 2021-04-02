Pipili Bypoll
StateTop News

Pipili Bypoll: BJD Announces List Of Star Campaigners

By PragativadiNews 3 0

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janta Dal (BJD) on Thursday released the list of its star campaigners for Pipili bypoll. The list includes Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Ministers, and MLAs.

The bypoll to Pipili assembly constituency is scheduled to be held on April 17.

Here is the complete list:-

  1. Naveen Patnaik
  2. Pranab Prakash Das
  3. Debi Prashad Mishra
  4. Maheswar Mohanty
  5. Pinaki Misra
  6. Pratap Keshari Deb
  7. Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak
  8. Niranjan Pujari
  9. Sanjay Kumar Das Burma
  10. Pramila Mallik
  11. Ashok Chandra Panda
  12. Samir Ranjan Dash
  13. Sushanta Kumar Singh
  14. Naba Kishore Das
  15. Chandra Sarathi Behera
  16. Tukuni Sahoo
  17. Snehagini Churria
  18. Tusharkanti Behera
  19. Muzibulla Khan
  20. Priti Ranjan Gharai
  21. Pranab Kumar Balabantaray
  22. Sudhir Kumar Samal
  23. Byomkesh Ray
  24. Umakanta Samantaray
  25. Ananta Narayan Jena
  26. Bibhuti Balbantaray
  27. Rajendra Kumar Sahoo
  28. Devi Ranjan Tripathy
  29. Akash Dasnayak
  30. Arindam Ray

It is worth mentioning, the bypoll was necessitated by the death of the sitting BJD MLA Pradeep Kumar Maharathy on October 4 in 2020. BJD has nominated Rudra Pratap Maharathy, son of the former MLA for the bypoll.

PragativadiNews 3 2221 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Breaking