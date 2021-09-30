Pipili Bypoll: 45.32% Voting Recorded Till 1 PM

Puri: The polling process for the by-election to the Pipili assembly constituency in Puri district is underway at 348 booths and 45.32% voting has been recorded till 1 PM.

On the other hand, Rudra Pratap Maharathy, son of late Pradeep Maharathy, along with his family members cast his vote at a polling station. BJP candidate Ashrit Pattanayak also cast his votes at booth no. 234.

The voter turnout was 7.8 per cent by 9 am, two hours after the polling began.

Reportedly, voting was delayed at three booths due to EVM malfunction during the first two hours of the polling. Similar situation was reported from booth numbers 203, 139-A, and 177.