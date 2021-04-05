Pipili by-polls: Naveen Patnaik to campaign for BJD

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the Pipili by-polls, Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Supremo Naveen Patnaik is all set to campaign for the party.

This has been informed by Pratap Deb.

BJD’s star campaigner, Patnaik, went on roadshows across the state in the 2019 election campaign. Traveling in an air-conditioned bus, Patnaik emerged from the roof to address hundreds of people lining the streets.

Rudra Pratap Maharathy, the son of late Pradeep Maharathy and fielded by BJD, had filed nomination papers for the Pipili by-polls on March 30.

The polling will be held on April 17 and votes will be counted on May 2.