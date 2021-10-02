Pipili By-Poll Vote Counting Tomorrow; Three-Tier Security At Counting Centres

Bhubaneswar: The administration is all set for the smooth and error-free counting of votes for the bye-election to the Pipili assembly constituency in Puri. It will be conducted in three halls tomorrow and a three-tier security has been provided at all the counting centres, informed Chief Electoral Officer of Odisha, Sushil Kumar Lohani.

He said that the EVM counting will be held in two halls, and postal ballot counting in one hall.

While three additional AROs have been appointed by the Election Commission for the counting, the process will be supervised by an Election Observer, the officer said.

The Postal Ballot counting will begin at 8 AM, while the EVM counting will commence from 8.30 AM. There will be a total of 14 tables for counting the votes. A counting assistant, a counting supervisor and a micro observer will be present at each counting table

While a total of 62 personnel have been appointed for the counting process, each candidate can also deploy one counting agent at each table.