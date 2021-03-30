Pipili by-poll: BJD’s Rudra Maharathy, Congress candidate Ajit Mangaraj to file nomination today

Pipili: Biju Janata Dal (BJD)’s Rudra Maharathy and Congress candidate Ajit Mangaraj will file their nomination paper for the Pipili by-poll today.

Rudra’s candidature was announced by party supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on March 26 ending all the rumours of a feud in the Maharathy family over contesting for Delang-Pipili seat.

According to sources, the BJD and Congress nominees will file their papers at Puri sub-collector office today.

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Ashrit Patnaik had filed his nomination for the by-poll.

The last day for filling nomination paper is March 30. Scrutiny will be held on March 31. The last date for withdrawal of nomination papers is April 3.