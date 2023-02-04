Pipeline Explosion Leaves 2 Dead, 3 Critical In Nayagarh

Nayagarh: As many as two labourers died and three others were critically injured after a compressor machine used for laying pipelines exploded in Sunalati under Itamati police station limits in Nayagarh district on Saturday.

According to reports, the labourers were engaged in laying pipelines of GAIL India in the district. The deceased have been identified as Vijay Ganguly and Sonu from Maharashtra. Three other workers identified as Ramsingh Utsingh of Maharashtra’s Morea, Sunil Kumar, and U Patel of Uttar Pradesh, sustained critical injuries in the explosion.

Sources said the compressor machine suddenly exploded when the labourers were laying the pipelines underground.

While all the victims were brought to the Nayagarh District Headquarters Hospital, doctors declared Vijay and Sonu ‘brought dead’.

As per the latest reports, Itamati police have seized the body for post-mortem. Besides, a police team has reached the mishap spot for investigation. However, the exact cause behind the compressor burst in yet to be ascertained.