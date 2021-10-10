Pipe Burst Creates Fountain At Badambadi Square

Cuttack: Another burst pipe caused a water fountain, at least 20-30 feet high on the main road in the Badambadi area of the city on Sunday.

According to sources, the incident took place this afternoon when the pipe burst and the nozzle broke because of which water overflowed on the main road.

This has made it nearly impossible to drive any vehicle on that road. Several litres of water went down the drains, leaving residents fuming, sources said.

There was a huge crowd to witness the water spectacle. Soon after, videos of the pipe burst went viral on social media. Local engineers and workmen rushed to the spot to contain the damage.

A few days ago, locals were caught unaware after water suddenly started leaking from a point because of a damaged underground pipe.