Pintu Nanda’s Last Rites Performed At Puri Swargadwar

Puri: The last rites of Ollywood actor Pintu Nanda, who passed away while undergoing treatment for liver-related problems at a Hyderabad-based hospital, were performed at Swargadwar crematorium in Puri today.

The actor’s mortal remains were flown back to Bhubaneswar on Thursday night.

The actor was suffering from liver cirrhosis. He was initially admitted to a Bhubaneswar-based private hospital and on February 7 he was flown to New Delhi and was admitted to the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS).