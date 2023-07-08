Pink WhatsApp scam: Odisha police issues alert

Bhubaneswar: Odisha police issued a public advisory to not entertain any “WhatsApp Pink” link that they receive on their numbers.

The law enforcement officials have asked public to remain alert and not fall into the trap of the scamsters. People should refrain from clicking on the link or downloading the phishing application, Odisha Police tweeted.

“Beware! Pink WhatsApp is a new trap of cyber fraudsters. If you are getting any links on your mobile phone and being asked to click the link to update your WhatsApp, don’t do it. By clicking the link, your phone will be hacked and there is a possibility that the scammers will access your secret and important information,” tweeted Odisha police.

WhatsApp green tick is an official green checkmark provided by WhatsApp itself to show a brand’s credibility and trustworthiness.

Pink WhatsApp scam is a deceptive scheme that preys on users through a message that falsely guarantees a logo colour update and introduces new features.

Clicking on the Pink WhatsApp link can result in various risks and detrimental consequences for users. These risks include unauthorized access to contact numbers and saved pictures, financial losses, misuse of personal credentials, spam attacks, and even complete loss of control over mobile devices.