Pinjra Song Starring Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana Out Now

New Delhi: Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana have collaborated on a new music album titled, Pinjara. The song released today. Both, Asim and Himanshi, took to their Instagram handle and shared the teaser of their song.

On the work front, Himanshi Khurana has been seen in several music videos including Sky High, Allah Khair Kare, Zyada Vadia, and Palazzo 2, among others.

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are among the most loved couples in the television industry. They met on the reality show Bigg Boss 13 and started developing feelings for one another. The couple has been dating for some time now and often shares videos with each other. They have never opened up about their marriage plans and were recently spotted in the city as they came out of the store of India’s top designer Manish Malhotra. And after this, rumours were rife that the two will tie the knot soon but there was no official confirmation.