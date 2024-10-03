Bhubaneswar: IPS Officer Pinak Mishra on Thursday assumed charge as the DCP of Bhubaneswar UPD, succeeding Prateek Singh.

The occasion was commemorated with a ceremonial Guard of Honour, signifying the commencement of a new chapter in leadership and a forward-looking term.

The Odisha government transferred and assigned new postings to several IPS officers at the SP rank on Sunday. Pinak Mishra, IPS (RR 2011), previously the SP of Puri, has been assigned as the DCP of Bhubaneswar. Prateek Singh, IPS (RR 2014), has been appointed as the SP of Cuttack (Rural).