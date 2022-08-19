Pilots Fall Asleep While Flying From Sudan’s Khartoum To Ethiopia, Miss Landing

Addis Ababa: A major mishap was averted after two Ethiopian Airlines pilots fell asleep while flying a flight from Sudan’s Khartoum to Ethiopia capital Addis Ababa.

According to reports, the incident took place on Monday when flight ET343 approached the airport but did not start the descent. While the pilots fell asleep, the Boeing 737’s autopilot system kept the plane cruising at 37,000 feet.

The aircraft remained on the ground for about 2.5 hours before departing for its next flight.

The ATC tried to contact the pilots several times but couldn’t succeed. When the plane overflew the runway where it was supposed to land, the autopilot disconnected. That triggered an alarm, which woke up the pilots, according to Aviation Herald.

They then maneuvered the aircraft around for landing on the runway 25 minutes later, the outlet further said.

Fortunately, no one was harmed and the plane landed safely.